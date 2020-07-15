JUST IN: Eskom to change load shedding from Stage 1 to Stage 2 at 2pm

Cape Town - Despite saying that it would implement Stage 1 load shedding on Wednesday, just before 1pm Eskom announced that it would begin with Stage 2 power cuts from 2pm.

Previously Eskom said that despite returning generation units at Medupi and Majuba power stations to service, it would still need to implement load shedding. Just before 1pm on Monday, they tweeted that they would be moving to stage 2.

"We regret that load shedding Stage 1 will change to Stage 2 from 2pm until 10pm due to a shortage of capacity."

Eskom explained that power system is severely constrained as demand is constantly increasing.

"We are currently 2 000MW higher than Tuesday. Please switch off electric heaters, geysers, pool pumps and other non-essential appliances."