Asanele Same Picture: Facebook

Stellenbosch - Stellenbosch University student Asanele Same - who went missing nearly three weeks ago - has been found, the university confirmed on Wednesday evening. "The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are being investigated by the SAPS. SU does not have more information at this stage," the university said in a brief statement on their Facebook page.

Same's disappearance was reported to the police on December 9 by her brother after she was last seen on campus on December 6.

The 28-year-old student was last seen at the Stellenbosch campus during the early hours of December 6 and it was later confirmed that the student shuttle dropped her off at her place of residence in Idas Valley.