JUST IN: Three more Covid-19 related deaths in Western Cape

Cape Town - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said in his daily update there were three more Covid-19 related deaths in the province.

The deaths of a 63-year-old male, a 79-year-old male and a 47-year-old male bring the total in the Western Cape to six.

He added there were currently 31 people in hospital, with 12 being cared for in intensive care units.

"Over the next three weeks we must all take every precaution to protect ourselves and our most vulnerable including the elderly and the sick," Winde said in response to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the nationwide lockdown would be extended.

"We can do this by staying at home, by washing our hands regularly and ensuring that when we do go out, that we keep a distance of 1.5 metres between ourselves and any other person. Make sure that if you are ill, that you stay at home, and that if you experience flu-like symptoms, that you call either the national hotline (0800 029 999) or the provincial one on 021 928 4102."