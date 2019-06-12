Convicted triple murderer Phelo Mtala, a resident of Nyanga, who escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court last week has been rearrested. File photo supplied.

Cape Town - Convicted murderer Phelo Mtala was rearrested on Tuesday night after he escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate's Court last month. "Since he escaped from the Wynberg Magistrate Court the team had sleepless nights in pursuit of him. With the help of brave informers police pounced on him last night," Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Rwexana explains: "Extensive networking and sleepless nights by Nyanga detectives, members of the Flying Squad and Provincial Operational Command Centre (POCC) resulted in the rearresting of a convicted criminal, Phelo Mtala. The convicted escapee was arrested last night after his vehicle was pulled over in Durbanville while he was on his way back from Malmesbury. During the arrest, the accused was with two women and a man.

On May 17, 2019 Mtala was appearing in Wynberg Magistrate Court with another accused who was supposed to be released on the day while he, Mtala, was supposed to go back to Pollsmoor Prison.

He was then released by placing his fingerprints on the documents of the accused who was supposed to be released.

Mtala was convicted on three counts of murder and three counts of possession of illegal firearm cases.

Mtala is expected to appear in Wynberg Magistrate's Court once charged for escaping in lawful custody and will also be requisitioned from Pollsmoor to the Western Cape High Court for his other cases.

The other three occupants will also be charged for aiding and harbouring a convicted criminal.