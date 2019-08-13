Celeste Nurse in hospital with Zephany before she was abducted. Picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The ban on identifying the identity of Zephany Nurse who was stolen from a Cape Town hospital when she was a baby was lifted by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on Tuesday morning. The draft order made by Judge Peter Mabuse still only identifies the young woman, whose real name is Miche Solomons, by the initials ”KL” by which she conducted her litigation over the years.

The court papers before Judge Mabuse also only identified her as “KL”, while her true identity is contained in a separate bundle of court documents, which until the case was called on Tuesday morning remained under lock and key in the office of the deputy judge president Aubrey Ledwaba.

The advocate appearing for the Centre for Child Law, which represented Zephany, told IOL that although the ban has been lifted, he is not at liberty to divulge her true identity. He also took the court file containing her real name back to the office of Judge Ledbawa.

Zephany, now a 22-year-old mother of two, who lives in the Western Cape, was not at court.

She asked for the ban on her identity to be lifted, as a publisher is on the brink of publishing her life story. This will be accompanied by a series of articles about her by an Afrikaans magazine.

[email protected]