Justice sought for murdered Sibongiseni Gabada after boyfriend freed despite confession

Cape Town - A Cape Town organisation that focuses on violence against women has accused the justice system of failing women in townships after yet another woman who was brutally murdered was denied justice.

Sibongiseni Gabada, 36, from Khayelitsha had been missing for two weeks before her decomposing body was discovered stuffed in a black refuse bag on May 29. Her boyfriend has reportedly confessed to discovering her body and stuffing it inside the refuse bag. He claims that she was alive when he went outside to smoke on May 24, but when he returned he discovered that she had died.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana has confirmed that a 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with Gabadwa's murder.





Gabada's boyfriend made two court appearances - on the 1st and the 8th of June - in connection with the murder, but was subsequently released due to a lack of evidence, according to Ilitha Labantu. This despite the fact that he made no attempt to inform police or Gabada's family, who had last seen her on May 15, of her death.





"We appeal to the justice system to play a greater role in the prosecution of perpetrators of violence against women because far too often our justice system has failed our women," Ilitha Labantu said on Wednesday night.





"This particular case, like many cases involving black women from the townships, has received little to no attention considering the seriousness of the crime committed, we live in a country where the rights of women are not protected and we depend heavily on our justice system to that has a femicide rate 5 times higher than the global average this paints a picture of a society that preys on its women.





"The death of one woman is a death too many. We strongly urge the justice system to reinstate the case so that a thorough investigation can be conducted and proper court processes can be allowed to take place until those who have committed this atrocious crime can be brought to book." the organsation said.





