Karl Bremer Hospital urge residents to assist alleviating pressure on its emergency centre

Cape Town - Healthcare workers at the Karl Bremer Hospital in the emergency centre (EC) are appealing to the public to help reduce pressure on the facility. Staff at the facility said its EC is currently under severe pressure due to the influx of people accessing healthcare.

It was also stated that patients could experience a longer waiting time due to the increase in patients visiting the EC. According to the Western Cape Health Department, Karl Bremer, like other state hospitals, follow the triage system. “This means that when patients enter a facility, they are assessed and triaged to ensure that they are seen according to the degree of urgency their condition requires. Patients are triaged green, yellow, orange or red, with red representing the most urgent cases.

“Patients triaged yellow and green do not require life-saving intervention and could have a much longer waiting time if visiting the hospital’s emergency centre,” the health department said. According to Karl Bremer’s chief executive officer (CEO), Jonathan Lucas, they are ready to help all residents who require healthcare. However, there are patients with life-threatening conditions that require urgent care. “We appeal to all residents who are experiencing minor ailments to access healthcare at their nearest day hospital or clinic. This can assist in alleviating service pressure at your district hospital, and they may also have a shorter waiting time than when going to a hospital.

“We have many patients attempting to access care in the EC for conditions that can be managed very well at a primary care level. Examples would include influenza, common viral illnesses, minor upper and lower respiratory illnesses, chronic pain, requests for pregnancy tests, requests for insurance medical blood tests, X-rays and urinary tract infections,” Lucas said. In the northern and Tygerberg district, there are at least 16 primary healthcare facilities. Lucas has advised residents experiencing minor ailments or those who need healthcare support to visit these facilities at no cost.

Mental health support from mental health nurses can also be accessed at primary healthcare facilities. The facilities are: Durbanville CDC Metro Men’s Health Centre Bothasig CDC Kraaifontein CHC (24-hour facility) Scottsdene CDC Bellville South CDC Bishop Lavis CDC Delft CHC (24-hour facility) Elsies River CHC (24-hour facility) Goodwood CDC Parow CDC Ravensmead CDC Reed Street CDC Bellville Reproductive Health Centre Ruyterwacht CDC Symphony Way CDC “Please help us to reduce the service pressure on our hospital’s emergency centre so that our healthcare teams can treat those who need life-saving interventions first.