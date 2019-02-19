Picture: Chris Collingridge/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Rangers have reported the discovery of fresh lion tracks on a farm neighbouring the Karoo National Park, South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Tuesday. This followed a report of a lion sighting outside the Karoo National Park on February 15.

Nico van der Walt, Karoo National Park Manager, said rangers patrolled a broad area on Monday which covered two adjacent farms and made a detailed search of the properties where they believed they might have some luck.

Van der Walt said around 16h30 fresher tracks were found with the confirmation that they were left after rain fell on Friday evening or Saturday morning.

"Although it is difficult to tell how fresh the track is, but at least this is a positive break in the search," Van der Walt said.

Trackers searched until dark on Monday.

"The search resumed at first light this morning. The distance where the track was found is more or less 7 kilometres from the Karoo National Park’s north easterly boundary," said Van der Walt.

African News Agency/ANA