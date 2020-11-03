Katlego Maboe, ex to face off in court over protection order

Cape Town - Embattled TV presenter Katlego Maboe is due to appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly breaching a protection order his ex-partner, Monique Muller, had taken out against him.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed that both Maboe and Muller were expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court.

According to a report in the Rapport newspaper on Sunday, Maboe allegedly contravened the stipulations of a protection order Muller had obtained in Sea Point on September 3.

Maboe has been caught in a whirlwind after a video went viral, in which Muller accused him of giving her an STD, and he admits to having an affair with Nikita Murray, a former Outsurance employee.

Muller has also gone public with accusations that he had physically abused her during their relationship.