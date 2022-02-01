Keep your distance - expert warns, as African clawless otters sightings increase in the Cape

CAPE TOWN – African clawless otter sightings are on the rise in the Western Cape, however, wildlife experts are urging the public to keep their distance. There has been an increase of sightings of the otters recently along Western Cape’s shores and water masses, the Humane Society International/Africa (HSI/Africa) said on Tuesday.

African clawless otters are the world’s third-largest otters and are found throughout water-based habitats in South Africa. Although the furry animals are considered to be freshwater mammals, they often frequent marine habitats if there is freshwater nearby. HSI/Africa wildlife specialist Nicci Wright, who is also a member of the African Otter Advisory Group and the IUCN SSC Otter Specialist Group, believes the increase in sightings is due to human encroachment along the coast and rivers. “Otters are apex predators and will defend themselves and their territories if they feel threatened by people getting too close or dogs off-leash, especially if they are protecting dependent pups,” Wright warns.

“If you have the privilege of seeing otters in the wild, remember to stay back and give them their space. We can co-exist in our shared spaces by respecting each other and understanding the otters’ needs,” Wright adds. The director of wildlife at HSI/Africa Dr Audrey Delsink reminded the public to keep a distance from otters when seen since they were wild animals. “Never attempt to touch or pick up otters as they may defend themselves and their young. We can all play a part in protecting this endearing species so we encourage the public to live harmoniously alongside them, keep visits to waterways litter-free, and give these animals space,” Delsink added.