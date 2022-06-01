Kfm’s ‘feeding our future’ initiative raises R20m for hungry school children

Johannesburg - Kfm has raised over R20million in under 24 hours through their #FeedingOurFuture radiothon which kicked off at 6am on Wednesday morning. The radio station had set a target of R8m to raise funds to feed thousands of hungry school children for a year in partnership with the Peninsula School Feeding Association.

With donations as little as R50, members of the public, including children, were encouraged to donate money towards those in need. The Western Cape Government was the biggest singular donor, donating R11m towards the initiative, while other people, businesses and charities followed suit. Lotto Star also donated R8m, which will ensure the R20m raised will ensure that over 30 000 hungry school children will be fed for at least two years.