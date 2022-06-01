Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Kfm’s ‘feeding our future’ initiative raises R20m for hungry school children

Kfm presenter Carl Wastie beams with joy as the station successfully raised R20m to feed hungry children this winter. Picture: Supplied

Kfm presenter Carl Wastie beams with joy as the station successfully raised R20m to feed hungry children this winter. Picture: Supplied

Published 54m ago

Share

Johannesburg - Kfm has raised over R20million in under 24 hours through their #FeedingOurFuture radiothon which kicked off at 6am on Wednesday morning.

The radio station had set a target of R8m to raise funds to feed thousands of hungry school children for a year in partnership with the Peninsula School Feeding Association.

Story continues below Advertisement

With donations as little as R50, members of the public, including children, were encouraged to donate money towards those in need.

The Western Cape Government was the biggest singular donor, donating R11m towards the initiative, while other people, businesses and charities followed suit.

Lotto Star also donated R8m, which will ensure the R20m raised will ensure that over 30 000 hungry school children will be fed for at least two years.

More on this

Kfm has expressed their gratitude to all who participated by donating, on their social media.

IOL

Related Topics:

Share

Recent stories by:

Sisipho Bhuta