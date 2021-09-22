Khayelitsha lawyer bust with drugs at court

CAPE TOWN: A Cape Town lawyer will now be needing his own representation, after he was arrested on Wednesday for drug possession. According to the provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut, the 39-year-old lawyer from Khayelitsha was in the Bellville Regional Court, on duty, when he was found with drugs.

The vigilance of a court orderly led to the lawyer’s arrest. “The vigilance of a Bellville court orderly led to the arrest of a 39-year-old lawyer this morning, after he was found in possession of drugs, ostensibly meant for an accused he was representing. “The court orderly was on duty at the Bellville Regional Court, when he noticed the lawyer with a green plastic bag, which drew his attention,” Traut said.

A CAPE Town lawyer was busted by an observant court orderly and arrested after he was found to be in possession of drugs. Photo: SAPS Information revealed that the lawyer was excused by the presiding magistrate during court proceedings, as there was a suspicion that the lawyer was intoxicated at the time. As he left the courtroom, the observant court orderly followed the lawyer and conducted a search of his person. “A search, which resulted in the discovery of 200 mandrax tablets and crystal meth, to the combined street value of R9 600 found in the green plastic bag he was carrying with him,” Traut said.