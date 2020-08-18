Khayelitsha paramedic’s Covid-19 battle a reminder of how quickly coronavirus can strike

Cape Town – With South Africans relieved that the country has moved to lockdown level 2 from today, Khayelitsha paramedic Nolusindiso Dayile is a reminder that the danger the coronavirus poses should not be underestimated. While the caseload in the Western Cape has dropped significantly over the last few weeks, warnings to keep adhering to physical distancing and good hygiene measures are not empty rhetoric. Discharged last week, the 43-year-old Dayile had especially battled to stay alive over a period of nine days, breathing through a tube attached to a ventilator. Dayile spent a total of 44 days in hospital, of which 23 days were in the intensive-care unit, before being discharged from Tygerberg Hospital. After falling ill with shortness of breath and flu-like symptoms, she was tested at Tygerberg Hospital's Covid-19 Triage and Testing Centre.

’’Because she had low levels of oxygen she was immediately admitted into a Covid-19 ward to commence treatment on supplemental oxygen and steroids,’’ the Western Cape Department of Health said.

’’Her condition continued to deteriorate over the next five days, and this resulted in her being admitted to the ICU for high flow oxygen therapy. This proved insufficient and she was intubated the next day.

’’She clung to life breathing through a tube attached to a ventilator for the next nine days before her condition stabilised and took a turn for the better and was then able to come off the machine.’’

Dayile said: “I am very grateful for the excellent care I have received in ICU and in the wards, and for the staff who went the extra mile, and for their encouragement and support.”

One of the treating doctors at Tygerberg Hospital, Dr Saadiq Moolla, said: “Working in the Covid-19 Unit these past few months has been challenging, physically as well as emotionally, especially as we went through Cape Town's (epidemiological) peak in June and July.

’’The doctors, nurses and other staff have had to learn a lot about this new condition and adapted very quickly. Staff from other departments who do not usually manage respiratory problems have also joined in and performed admirably outside their comfort zones.

’’Getting patients off ventilators and out of Covid ICU are important milestones in their treatment, but the most rewarding moment when looking after patients like Mrs Dayile is always seeing (how) their faces light up with a broad smile when they find out that they're finally well enough to go home after such a long and difficult stay in hospital.

“Although the caseload in the Western Cape has now come down, now is the time to all double down on social distancing measures (and strictly follow the five golden rules of good hygiene) to try to beat this virus.”

