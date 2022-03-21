Khayelitsha shootings: MEC condemns murders

Cape Town - Acting MEC for community safety in the Western Cape, Anroux Marais has strongly condemned the shooting incident where six people were gunned down in the Enkanini informal settlement, Khayelitsha on Sunday. She has also welcomed National Police Minister Bheki Cele’s commitment to increasing police support in the area to bring calm and ensure the perpetrators are brought to book.

“As we today commemorate Human Rights Day, I am absolutely devastated by these killings and particularly the violation of the most basic human right to life. “While I condemn these murders in the strongest terms, I call on anyone with information regarding these shootings which could assist the SAPS in their investigation to immediately come forward and report such either to their local station or by calling Crime Stop on 08600 10111. “In the spirit of Human Rights Day, we must all play our part and assist those who are denied the freedoms enshrined in our Bill of Rights in making our communities safer for you and those around you,” Marais said.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa reports indicated that three unknown men randomly fired shots at the victims in Lindela Road just after 4pm. “After being alerted to the shooting incident , police arrived and found the bodies of the five victims strewn across two scenes that are 200 metres apart. “A sixth person died on arrival at a medical facility. The yet to be identified victims, comprising two women and four men, are estimated to be the ages of 22 and 27,” Potelwa said.

Marais also conveyed her condolences to the families of the victims. This murder comes a week after five people were gunned down in the Endlovini informal settlement in Khayelitsha. Four men and a woman were gunned down.

The victims were aged between 25 and 35. [email protected] IOL