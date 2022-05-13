Khayelitsha to host tattoo festival to focus on the positive side of the township

Cape Town - If you’re anything like me and love some ink, get ready for the Khayelitsha Tattoo Festival to be hosted in Harare, Cape Town. The event hosted by 10 Vents, takes place on September 3 at Ntlazane Road, and is set to bring about some amazing treats to tattoo lovers and those wanting to know more about it.

Sydney Blom, one of the organisers, said that while Khayelitsha may be known for all the wrong reasons, this festival is meant to instil positivity back into the area, residents and visitors. “Khayelitsha at the moment it's going through a lot of things, such as the ones you may see on TV about the shootings, coming from lockdowns of Covid-19, people having to lose jobs, and with no trains which was a source transport to go and look for the jobs. “Now we need a positive mind to look at the township beside the bad stuff and this would be one of them, and also it would give an opportunity for tattoo artists from the township to showcase their work through the event,” Blom told IOL.

He said the festival will not only be a fun-filled experience, but it promises to be an inspirational and educational experience too. “We believe anyone can become a tattoo artist. We offer various tattoo courses from basic to advanced tattooing,” he said. The aim of the festival is to bring tattoo enthusiasts and practitioners together and where visitors can get familiar with certain tattoo shops, tattoo artists, and experience the world of tattooing up close.

A number of tattoo artists, organisations and other interested parties are also set to raise awareness on hygiene and safe tattooing practises in the local market. While organisers have remained mum on the big names at the festival, anyone attending the event can get inked on the spot. The event will be running from 10am until 8pm.

Tickets are R60 and can be purchased via Webtickets or any Pick n Pay store. [email protected] IOL