Kidnapped Abidah Dehkta’s school urges parents to remain vigilant

Cape Town - A Cape Town primary school has urged parents to remain vigilant after one of its pupils was kidnapped on her way to school on Friday. Rylands Primary School in Athlone sent out communication to all parents and guardians to be vigilant and pick their children up timeously from school.

This after five-year-old Abidah Dehkta was snatched while seated in her school transport in Amber Court. The letter issued by the school asked for prayer for the safe return of the missing pupil and went further, stating: “hijackings and kidnappings are now becoming more prevalent in our society. The letter sent out to parents and guardians by the school. Picture: Supplied “We urge all parents to be extra vigilant when picking up and dropping off children.

“Parents and drivers need to drive up to the car-park area and not that pickup/dropoff on Carnie Road. “Do not leave children unattended in the car.” The school said it would not allow pupils to wait outside school premises.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) has also requested duah’s (prayers) for the safe return of the little girl and urged anyone with information to contact police. Speaking to IOL, Gatesville Neighbourhood chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy said at the time of the kidnapping, Dehkta and her school transport were awaiting another pupil who lives in Amber Court. “The child is usually outside but today they had to wait on the child.

“That’s when two African men came and boxed the transport driver in. “One of the men pulled a firearm. The driver pulled his gas gun and fired shots. The suspects did not fire any shots. “The suspects grabbed Abidah from the passenger seat. They took the driver’s keys and cell phone,” Veerasamy said.

She said there is no description of the two suspects, only that they were wearing black. Veerasamy said the child was taken by force and was screaming. However, she also expressed her utter disgust at how Athlone SAPS handled the matter.

“I was woman alone controlling a crime scene. The captain on duty was so arrogant. I was speaking to people. Getting the correct information. Speaking to the witness. I am disgusted at how they handled the scene. I literally handed them everything they needed on a silver platter. “Provincial police came and they treated people in a dignified manner,” Veerasamy said. She said she also managed to get a social worker and trauma counsellor to the scene as the child who witnessed the incident was severely traumatised.