Kidnapped Cape Town school girl still not found

Cape Town - An eight-year-old girl who was abducted while on her way to school last week has still not been found. Abidah Dehkta was snatched while seated in a vehicle in Amber Court, Gatesville, in Athlone.

Police remain tight-lipped on the kidnapping but provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi could confirm the child had not been reunited with her family. “The circumstances surrounding the incident cited in your inquiry are still under investigation. The finer details will not be divulged in any way as a result of the sensitivity of the investigation. The victim has not yet been reunited with family,” Swartbooi said. The child was seated in her school transport when two men are alleged to have boxed in the driver and taken the child by force.

The kidnappers also robbed the driver of his vehicle’s keys and cellphone. The motive for the kidnapping of the Grade 2 pupil, from Rylands Primary School, remains unknown. The Muslim Judicial Council has requested duah’s (prayers) for the safe return of the girl and urged anyone with information to contact the police.

On Friday, Dehkta’s school issued a letter and asked for prayer for the safe return of the missing pupil, and went further, stating: “Hijackings and kidnappings are now becoming more prevalent in our society. We urge all parents to be extra vigilant when picking up and dropping off children. ““Parents and drivers need to drive up to the car park area and not that pick-up/drop-off on Carnie Road. “Do not leave children unattended in the car.”

The school said it would not allow pupils to wait outside school premises. Police are urging anyone with information regarding the kidnapping to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. [email protected]