Mohammed Noor Karriem was abducted outside his Sweets for Africa shop in Christian Avenue, Epping. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Sources close to the family of Mohammed Noor Karriem have revealed that his kidnappers are demanding R20 million for the businessman’s release. The Daily Voice has also learnt that Karriem, 64, who owns Giant Sweets and Sweets for Africa, feared being snatched like his friend and fellow businessman Liyaqat Parker, 65. The insider said the abductors have contacted the worried family and negotiations were under way on Wednesday. The respected businessman from Cravenby was abducted outside his Sweets for Africa shop in Christian Avenue, Epping, on Monday just before 11am. The source says the kidnappers want R20 million for Karriem’s release.

“The family wants to get this over and done with as soon as possible because Karriem is not in a good state,” the source said without elaborating.

“Since Liyaqat’s kidnapping, it is the thing he has feared the most.”

Parker was kidnapped by five armed men at his business in Goodwood in July last year.

Parker is a board member of Al Amien Foods and a non-executive director of Brimstone Investment Corporation.

It was alleged that his kidnappers had demanded 50 Bitcoin, which was worth about R4.3m at the time.

On Tuesday, a relative of Karriem, Bashier Moydien, told the Daily Voice that the family would be issuing a statement yesterday.

However, Karriem’s son, Junaid, yesterday declined to speak.

“I’ve got no comment, sorry,” he said.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut, said there were no new developments. “The matter is still under investigation,” Traut said.

Karriem, is the sixth wealthy businessman to be kidnapped in Cape Town, in the past four years.

One of them is Sadeck Zhaun Ahmed, who was kidnapped by three men outside at his business, Zhauns Business Opportunity Machines, in Victoria Street in Woodstock on 25 July 2017.

In October 2016, Naushad Deshmukh Khan, 46, was also kidnapped.

The Athlone businessman was snatched outside his clothing shop, Khans, in Hadji Ebrahim Crescent.

Two months later, he was found wandering the streets in Thornton and was rushed to a hospital.

In both cases, kidnappers allegedly demanded ransom, but it was never revealed whether any money was handed over.

