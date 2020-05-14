'Killed over food parcels in front of his children'

Cape Town – A father of three has been killed, apparently over food parcels, in front of his children. The Mfuleni community was left reeling in shock after the 47-year-old man was shot dead in front of his home by two masked gunmen on Tuesday morning. Sandile Dastile, known as Makhendlas, was a well-known street committee member in Mfuleni and was involved in the distribution of food parcels. Somali shop owner Solomon Adisho had donated the food and Makhendlas was involved in the distribution. The deceased’s wife, Nosamkelo, says her husband’s killers came knocking on their door in Ponwana Street just before 9am.

“We were having coffee with our two children,” she says.

“Two men entered wearing masks and caps. The doors were not locked and they did not say anything, they just opened fire on him.”

The shocked widow rushed to call for help as the men walked out after shooting her husband.

“When I came back, my two-year-old was lying on top of him crying,” she says.

She could not identify the men as they had hidden behind masks and caps.

She says her two children who witnessed the shooting cannot sleep.

“My children witnessed the shooting and this was not a robbery as they did not take anything or harm anyone other than him.”

Neighbour Noloyise Gilikidi, 50, believes Sandile was killed because of his involvement with the food parcels.

“People are saying there is a group that wanted food parcels just for themselves, but he wanted equal distribution. They were not happy about that,” says Noloyise.

“Sandile was a kind man who assisted everyone. When your pipe burst he would be there to assist and follow it up with the municipality until it is attended to.”

Solomon Adisho says they worked well with the deceased.

“We are five businesses that assist the community and he is the one that assisted us with the distribution. He knows the area very well, it is sad that he died this way,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirms the shooting and says no arrests have been made yet: “The motive is yet to be determined.”

A heartbroken Nosamkelo says it is difficult to accept the sudden passing of her husband of 15 years and says government and police must handle food distribution.

“It’s sad that he died this way, he was never sick or anything. He served this community and I think the food parcels must be stopped now,” she says.

