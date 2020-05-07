Kind-hearted grandmother stuck with no money for food after relative steals her pension

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A Manenberg grandmother has been left destitute after a homeless relative whom she gave shelter to allegedly stole her Sassa card and withdrew her R2110 pension. Daphne Adams, 67, was left disappointed and hungry since Monday after she was stuck with no money for food or electricity. Forced The heartbroken woman says she was forced to ration dry bread between herself and her eight-year-old grandson, Ziyaad Jacobs. Daphne says just over a year ago, her 46-year-old nephew, her brother’s son, came to her for help after being released from jail.

“He came out of jail and nobody wanted to help him and he was sleeping on the street and under bridges. I felt sorry for him and let him live here while he looks for work,” she says.

She says on Sunday night, she prepared her clothes and put her Sassa card in a small purse as she planned to walk to Nyanga Junction to withdraw her money.

“He was up early and said he needed to go to someplace to look for work and needed taxi fare,” the granny says.

“I told him I can’t use my pension to give him money for taxi fare because I must budget.

“But then when I went to fetch my purse, I got a skrik when I saw my card was gone.”

The woman, who suffers from diabetes, says after Ziyaad’s mother died, she became his legal guardian and is counting her cents so that she can pay his school fees and other expenses.

She says her nephew has now disappeared without a trace.

Daphne says the man knew her Sassa card PIN as he’d gone with her before to withdraw money and she now fears he stole her money.

Because she doesn’t have taxi fare to get to the Sassa office in Athlone to block her card, she’s been going to the Manenberg police station for help.

Over the past three days, the elderly woman has walked more than 12km, back and forth to the cop shop.

“But they just told me if I didn’t see him I can’t open a case,” she says.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says the grandmother should report the matter to the station commander.

But a crying Daphne says: “My legs are sore, I can’t walk so far again.

“I am just trying to get to Sassa to block my card and I am stressed because so far we had one stukkie bread each day just so I can take my tablets.

“Today I couldn’t even take my tablets.”

The grandmother added: “If he didn’t take the card, why is he missing? I don’t know how I will survive.”

Daily Voice