Kinnear murder accused also charged with fraud, suspect in attempted hit on top attorney

Durban - Zane Jonathan Kilian, the man alleged to be behind the murder of a Cape top cop, Lieutenant-Colonel Carl Kinnear, faces additional charges of fraud. The 39-year-old appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Monday. Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said as part of his bail bid, Killian submitted a questionable security certificate in an attempt to justify why he pinged Kinnear’s phone. The Hawks’ Serious Organised Investigation preliminary probe established that the certificate was allegedly fraudulent. "This case against Kilian was postponed to the November 27 for a formal bail application," he said.

Kinnear, 52, who was shot and killed in front of his house in Bishop Lavis on Friday, September 18.

Nkwalase said on a separate matter, Kilian was also charged for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of William Booth, a prominent attorney in Cape Town.

Nkwalase said Kilian allegedly traced Booth's phone.

"Five shots were fired at Booth’s residence on April 9 and four suspects have since been arrested.

“He is expected to appear at Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on October 27 as the fifth accused on this case facing charges of attempted murder, contravention of Electronic Communication and Transactions Act and Contravention of the regulation of Interception of Communications and provisions of Communications related Act 70 of 2000," Nkwalase said.

IOL