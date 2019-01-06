The out-of-control blaze in the Betty’s Bay and Pringle Bay area. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is currently battling an extensive area of vegetation that is alight along the R44 in the Koggelsbaai area, Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said. "The blaze had spread from the Betty's Bay area on the upper slopes of the mountain and reached the City's jurisdictional area at around 09:00 on Sunday morning."

Layne added that firefighters from Cape Town are on the scene assisted by ground crew of Table Mountain National Parks Staff and one helicopter contracted to TNNP.

"The Koggelsbaai resort is currently being evacuated to ensure the safety of all that are camping at the site. Additional firefighters will be dispatched as required, " said Layne.

Layne explained the fire was fanned by a very strong south-easterly wind and that the rugged terrain of the mountains is hampering fire-fighting efforts.

The out of control blaze has already claimed the life of one person and resulted in the evacuation of some residents from their homes.