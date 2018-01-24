Cape Town - Embattled Eskom executive Matshela Koko is due to appear before Parliament’s portfolio committee inquiry into corruption and state capture at Eskom later on Wednesday where he is expected to protest his innocence.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises on Wednesday heard evidence from Koko’s counterpart, Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

Koko is accused of being one of the executive used by the controversial Gupta family to forward their alleged agenda of state capture, by using their senior roles in Transnet and Eskom to facilitate the awarding of various contracts to the family's business.

He will answer questions on allegations that he facilitated the approval of a huge payout to global consultancy firm McKinsey and its local subcontractor, the Gupta-linked firm Trillian despite being advised by legal experts that the contract was not within the law.

Koko is accused of procuring payment of R460m directly to Gupta linked company, Trillian.

He has denied these allegations, he said he did not approve any such payments and first learnt that direct payment had been made to Trillian through the press.

He is also alleged to have been involved in awarding Eskom contracts worth R1-billion to Impulse International, a company linked to his stepdaughter.

During the disciplinary hearing, he has to answer for not declaring a conflict of interest while his stepdaughter Koketso Choma was a director at Impulse International, a firm which benefited from about R1bn worth of contracts awarded by Eskom over 11 months.

He was cleared of all charges by the disciplinary hearing which found him not guilty and the chairman of the hearing ordered his reinstatement.

Following a meeting held by President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, and Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to address urgent problems at the company, Koko was asked to resigned but he refused to.

