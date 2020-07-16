Kuils River family 'ignored by cops' as they seek justice for father of two's killing

Cape Town – A Kuils River family are distraught after no arrests were made in the murder of a young dad and soccer player for four months. The heartbroken mother of Chad Jantjies, 23, says she is desperate for answers, but Elsies River detectives have allegedly ignored her pleas for help. Mom Charline, 42, says she fears her son’s killer may never be caught despite suspects being identified. “In March, Chad went to visit his family in Clarke’s Estate and on that Sunday night I was called to the scene where he had been shot,” she says. “I was not allowed to see his body, but all I was told at the scene that a gangster had an argument with his family and Chad walked away, but later the gangster came back and shot on them.

“He was declared dead on the scene. After his funeral I made contact with the detective at Elsies River SAPS and asked for feedback, but he ignored me.

“He always responds to my texts saying he will call me, but never does. I just want justice for my son. He has two children who are now being raised without a father.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut says the case is still under investigation and the suspect is yet to be arrested.

“The allegation that the victim’s mother is not provided with feedback is viewed in a serious light and she is encouraged to lodge an official complaint with the management of Elsies River police,” he says.

Daily Voice