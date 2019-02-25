Landowners on the farm Highlands were asked to be on the lookout for the tracks of the escaped Karoo lion, SANParks said. File picture: Raad Adayleh/AP

Johannesburg - Landowners on the farm Highlands, to the north-east of the Karoo National Park, were asked to be on the lookout for the tracks of the escaped Karoo lion, South African National Parks (SANParks) said on Monday. "Should they see anything which could lead to the safe recapture of the lion, they are requested to report it immediately," SANParks said.

This comes after two search teams lost the lion's track in the rocky harsh terrain that they are operating in over the weekend.

According to a statement by SanParks, local Beaufort West residents were fearing for their lives since the lion's escape.

Park Manager, Nico van der Walt reassured residents that the lion was last seen more than 12km from the north-eastern boundary of the park and that this is in the opposite direction of the town's location to the park.

African News Agency (ANA)