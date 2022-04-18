Langa Fire: initial assessment reports over 1 200 people affected

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has numerous departments on the ground to assist those affected by a fire that ravaged Langa on Saturday. The fire, which took just under six hours to extinguish, affected 1 200 people.

The City said at least four fire hoses were cut, which hampered firefighting efforts. It said unruly groups of community members posed a safety risk to Fire and Rescue Services while in the line of duty. Fortunately, no fatalities or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and efforts to house displaced persons are under way. Initial assessments on Sunday estimated 300 dwellings were destroyed in the blaze. “The City's Disaster Risk Management team, Informal Settlements Branch and Sassa are conducting the registration of all those impacted by the fire.

Sassa and Gift of the Givers will be supporting with humanitarian relief, which includes food and toiletries, over the next few days. “Water and Sanitation is on-site and will supply standpipes for water and will address the damaged toilets. Solid Waste Management will conduct the cleaning process tomorrow once the registration of residents has been completed,” Acting Mayor Councillor Zahid Badroodien said. Residents lost everything in the fire.

Badroodien said Disaster Risk Management would be making donation points available for residents where blankets, non-perishable food, diapers, baby food, sanitary items and other materials can be dropped off. “We appeal to all community members and leadership structures to work with City services as we, the City, will continue to support the affected community,” Badroodien said. Drop off points for donations are: The Urban Rural Development - 083 521 0328- City of Cape Town Housing Department, on the corners of Langalibalele Drive and Lerotholi Avenue, Langa and at the Mustadafin Foundation - 076 422 1667- on the corners of Heide and Antelope Court in Bridgetown.