Langa residents encouraged to explore music

Cape Town - Langa residents are encouraged to ‘explore’ music as the local library received a loan of 400 CDs from the City’s Central Library collection. The initiative falls part of Cape Town Library Service’s pilot project to provide libraries which lack the service from those with large collections.

Cape Town’s Mayco Member for Community Services and Health Patricia van der Ross reveals the City is trying to diversify its services to residents. “Langa is a small library in Cape Town’s oldest township, which for years provided an extremely limited music service. Modern library users, however, need and want more from the libraries that they visit,” van der Ross said on Friday. “Even though these are challenging times and budgets are small, public libraries everywhere must still find new ways to provide a wide range of different types of services and materials for users,” she adds.

Despite the proliferation of free music streaming services, a stable internet connection is required to obtain access. DataReportal - who analyses and collects online data from around the world - reveals that 64% of South Africa’s population are internet users, with the overwhelming majority of users accessing the internet through mobile devices, according to its 2021 report. In April 2021, IOL reported South Africa ranked 136th in the world with regards to the cost of data.