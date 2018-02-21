Two taxi drivers were shot dead at a Langa taxi rank in Cape Town on Thursday morning Photo: Tracey Adams / ANA

CAPE TOWN - A suspect was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning in connection with the murder of two taxi drivers at the Langa taxi rank, Western Cape police said.





"The same suspect is also believed to be linked to another Langa murder, which was perpetrated earlier this month on the 10th," police spokesman Andre Traut said in a statement.





"The arrest is a culmination of our investigations that started two weeks ago regarding taxi-related conflict in the area."





The suspect, 51, is expected in court on Monday and will be charged with the double murder as well as the attempted murder of nine people.













The shooting, which happened on Thursday, is suspected to be part of an ongoing dispute in the minibus taxi industry in Langa over operating routes.



