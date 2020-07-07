Langeberg mayor dies of Covid-19-related illness

Durban - Langeberg Municipal executive mayor, Hendrik Jansen, has died from a Covid-19-related illness. On Tuesday, municipal manager Soyisile Mokweni, said Alderman Jansen passed away earlier in the afternoon at the Worcester Medi-Clinic where he had been hospitalised for more than a week. "Alderman Jansen has provided the municipality with excellent leadership since his election in August 2016 and his passing leaves a big void. He lived for the people of the municipality and was passionate about the area and its potential and he was proud of our achievements as an administration," Mokweni said. "The municipality extends its heartfelt condolences to the Jansen-family and offers its support to them with all necessary arrangements," he said. Mokweni urged residents to ensure that they adhere to safety regulations and sanitise their hands, wear a face mask and maintain physical distancing.

Jansen was elected deputy mayor of the Winelands District Municipality in 2001 and in 2016.

"One of Henry’s lifelong dreams was fulfilled when he was elected mayor of the Langeberg Municipality," said Erik Marais, regional chairperson of the West Region.

"It is tragic that his term had ended before its time. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues, and we wish them all the strength needed in this difficult time," he said.

News of Jansen's death comes a day after North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs, Gordon Kegakilwe,died from Covid-pneumonia.

He is believed to have died en-route to a hospital on Monday after going into cardiac arrest. He was being transferred from the Vryburg Private Hospital to a a medical facility in Klerksdorp when he died.

North West Premier, Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro, sent his condolences to the family and friends of the late MEC Kegakilwe.