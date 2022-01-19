Large swells and a heat warning: here’s the latest on the Cape’s weather forecast
Share this article:
CAPE TOWN - Images of large swells on the Cape’s coast were circulating on social media that the South African Weather Service (SAWS) says is not unusual. Meanwhile, hot temperatures are expected in the Mother City for the weekend.
IOL reported on Monday that a level 2 warning was issued by SAWS cautioning the public about damaging waves between January 18 - 20. It was said to be possibly damaging to coastal infrastructure and disruptive to beach activities, part of which was experienced on Wednesday.
SAWS weather forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu told IOL on Wednesday night that the large swells, reportedly up to 5 metres, is not unusual.
“The swell seems like it’s going to die down a bit by the end of tomorrow (Thursday, January 20), and then there will be 4-metre swells again by Friday morning,” Mahlangu said.
After Friday, the raging coastline is expected to settle.
The Western Cape has been experiencing high temperatures, excluding the last two days when a weak cold front passed the Cape resulting in lower temperatures.
However, the sigh of relief Capetonians breathed as temperatures dropped is short-lived as temperatures are expected to soar once the weekend arrives.
“Probably a warning will have to be sent out towards the weekend. Temperatures will pick up from Saturday,” Mahlangu said.
Temperatures in between the low to mid-30s are expected in Cape Town this weekend.
“I think it will just be a warning for hot temperatures, not necessarily a heatwave because those [extremely high] temperatures have to stay for three days or more for us [SAWS] to issue out a warning [for a heat wave],” Mahlangu explains.
Reneilwe Komape, a spokesperson for the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company, urges the public to exercise caution in light of the warmer temperatures predicted.
“From all predictions, it looks like it’s bout to get even warmer here in the Cape. It is important to be careful and responsible when you do anything outdoors, such as visit the cableway,” Komape said.
Komape advises to keep hydrated, wear sunblock, a hat and be mindful of the dramatic change in weather the Mother City is known for - especially on the top of Table Mountain compared to the bottom.
IOL