Lavender Hill petition to deny 3-year-old boy's alleged killer bail
Dillon van der Vent appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court yesterday amid protests by the toddler’s family and residents, who called for his bail application to be denied.
The toddler died after he was shot by a masked gunman who opened fire on Liam and his father as he played outside his home in Tafelberg Road, Hillview, just before 6pm last Monday, 15 June.
His 26-year-old father, who asked not to be named, was shot in both legs while a third bullet grazed the side of his stomach.
The child was rushed to Retreat Day Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
The alleged killer was arrested last week and made his first appearance at the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court on Friday.
Yesterday, residents submitted a petition with over 300 signatures which called on the court to deny his bail application as the case was postponed to 1 July for a bail hearing.
Liam’s 31-year-old mother, who asked not to be named, says the toddler will be laid to rest this week.
“The community and his family are upset that he has applied for bail. More than 300 people signed the petition. We are still grieving and we are preparing to bury him on Wednesday.”Daily Voice