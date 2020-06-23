Lavender Hill petition to deny 3-year-old boy's alleged killer bail

Cape Town – Lavender Hill residents have called on the courts to deny the bail of the man accused of shooting and killing three-year-old Liam Petersen.

Dillon van der Vent appeared in the Muizenberg Magistrate's Court yesterday amid protests by the toddler’s family and residents, who called for his bail application to be denied.

The toddler died after he was shot by a masked gunman who opened fire on Liam and his father as he played outside his home in Tafelberg Road, Hillview, just before 6pm last Monday, 15 June.

His 26-year-old father, who asked not to be named, was shot in both legs while a third bullet grazed the side of his stomach.

The child was rushed to Retreat Day Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.