Law enforcement agencies ready to ensure safe, incident free first sitting of Parliament

Law enforcement agencies are ready to ensure a smooth and incident-free first sitting of Parliament on Friday. National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) o-chairperson, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, said a full security assessment was conducted ahead of Friday's sitting to ensure that all security measures are aligned as per the integrated safety and security plan.

"We are still in the third phase of our NatJoints national and provincial elections plan. As a structure, we are thus far satisfied with how our law enforcement agencies have responded to all incidents throughout the country during the elections phase. "It is therefore fitting to say, as the NatJoints and all our provincial structures we are ready to ensure the continued smooth running of all events that are yet to be held including tomorrows first sitting in Cape Town, and all Provincial Legislature sittings taking place simultaneously in all provinces," she said.

Mosikili said Thursday's provincial legislature sitting in the Western Cape proceeded without any disruptions. "All law enforcement agencies coordinated through the NatJoints have mobilised resources to ensure deployments are in place including heightening police visibility around the Cape Town International Convention Centre with the aim of preventing and combating any form of opportunistic crimes before, during and post the planned sitting," she said. Only those with accreditation will be allowed at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday

Mosikili said only those with permits and digital access cards will be allowed near the venue and restricted areas. It is important to highlight, that the unauthorised transfer of these access cards is punishable by law. Road closures: Two left lanes on Walter Sisulu Avenue at Lower Long Street, towards Heerengracht Street Only the right lane will be open to traffic; however, on Friday, 14 June and Saturday, 15 June, this lane could be closed as needed Lower Long Street is closed from FW De Klerk Boulevard towards Walter Sisulu Avenue FW De Klerk Boulevard is closed at Heerengracht Street, with local access only The left lane along Heerengracht Street between the Walter Sisulu Avenue traffic circle and FW De Klerk Boulevard The right lane at the MyCiti depot along FW De Klerk Boulevard The left lane on the elevated freeway next to the Convention Centre will be closed from 9am on Friday. The closures will be in place until the events at the CTICC have concluded.