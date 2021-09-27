Lawyer bust with drugs at court granted bail

CAPE TOWN – A Cape Town lawyer who was arrested after he was found to be in possession of drugs was granted bail in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Lennox Pupa, 39, of Pupa Attorneys in Litha Park, Khayelitsha, was arrested on Wednesday last week at the same court.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andre Traut, the father of two was in the Bellville Regional Court, on duty, when he was found with drugs. “The vigilance of a Bellville court orderly led to the arrest of a 39-year-old lawyer this morning, after he was found in possession of drugs, ostensibly meant for an accused he was representing. “The court orderly noticed the lawyer with a green plastic bag, which drew his attention,” Traut said at the time.

MORE ON THIS Khayelitsha lawyer bust with drugs at court

Pupa was excused by the presiding magistrate during court proceedings as he was suspected to be intoxicated. As he left the courtroom, the observant court orderly followed the lawyer and searched him. Pupa was found in possession of six packets of crystal meth and 196 mandrax tablets.

According to a spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, Pupa was granted R3 000 bail. “The 39-year-old father of two was granted bail of R3 000 with conditions that he signs in at the Lingelethu West police station on Fridays between 8am and 8pm,” he said. The matter has been postponed until December 2 for further investigation.