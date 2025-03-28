Lawyer questions client's link to Joshlin's case

Steveno van Rhyn’s lawyer asked the detective in the Joshlin Smith trial for reasons why he was arrested after being released by the initial investigator. Attorney Nobahle Mkabayi questioned this as she cross-examined Detective Captain Wesley Lombard at the Western Cape High Court, sitting in White City Multipurpose Centre, Diazville, Saldanha Bay.

She stated that her client claimed he was assaulted before his arrest and that the confession he made was coerced. During the court proceedings, Mkabayi pointed out that from October 2024 to January 2025, Lombard had ample time to organise the case. Yet, by January 31, the defence was still unaware of the specific charges against their clients. Additionally, she noted that co-accused Jacquen ‘Boeta’ Appollis and her client were not present in court. The only person present was Racquel ‘Kelly’ Smith, the mother of the six-year-old girl.

The trio was charged with kidnapping and human trafficking after Joshlin disappeared from her Middelpos home on February 19, 2024. Mkabayi challenged Lombard on how the police determined her client’s involvement, given that he was initially released after making a statement on February 25, 2024. “The initial statement was taken, and Sergeant Milstein released my client on the same day. Where did you get the evidence that my client was involved?”

Lombard explained that Van Rhyn’s name emerged during an interview with Boeta, who provided specific details. Upon reviewing Boeta’s statement, it was evident that Van Rhyn had spent time at Kelly and Boeta's home, along with the former accused Lourentia ‘Renz’ Lombaard and Nielo. Lombard stated that Boeta’s account played a significant role in drawing interest toward Van Rhyn.

“Further questioning revealed discrepancies in the statements provided. Boeta had stated that they smoked continuously until Kelly arrived and mentioned that Steveno would come and go on the day Joshlin went missing. “He claimed not to have seen Kelly’s children, yet at the same time, he was placed at the house that day. Steveno distanced himself by insisting he did not see the children. “After Renz left, only Boeta and Steveno remained at the house, and according to Steveno, they pulled the door shut because no one was inside. He also claimed that when they arrived at Renz’s house, she had stated she did not return with Joshlin.

“This conflicted with Boeta’s statement, which indicated that Renz and Joshlin had returned to his place.” Mkabayi then questioned Lombard about Van Rhyn’s arrest and release. She inquired about the location from which he had been taken, the address, and any available records on the matter.

She challenged the claim that Van Rhyn had been taken from Diazville, calling it false. “He could not have been in Diazville on 4 March, as he was coming out of Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. He then hitchhiked with his cousin’s boyfriend around midday. They got a lift from a double cab bakkie. “The vehicle dropped off the cousin’s boyfriend, and the occupants refused to let him alight from the car.

“Another white van followed them, and Steveno questioned why he was not being allowed to exit. The vehicle continued through Saldanha towards Jacobs Bay, and at that point, he realised they were police officers upon seeing their firearms.” Mkabayi stopped the cross-examination and said she would continue on Tuesday when the court resumes. The court was expected to go on recess for two weeks from Monday, but Judge Nathan Erasmus stated it would continue.