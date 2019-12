‘Lazy’ cop in hot water over shoddy murder investigation









A cross marks the spot where Jayden was fatally shot. Cape Town - The heartbroken family of a Delft teen, who was gunned down in the streets amid a bloody gang fight, have lodged a complaint against police after no progress was made in the case. While residents lit candles and erected a cross in honour of Jayden Petersen, 15, over the weekend, his grandfather says he is tired of bad police service. The Grade 9 pupil from Delft Technical High School was killed on 6 December as members of the Outlaws gang came over to Leiden and opened fire on any male seen walking in the turf of the Junior Cisco Yakkies (JCY). Despite not being gangsters, Jayden and two other innocent young men were killed. Feedback

Grandfather Farrel Petersen, 54, says they have had no feedback from the detective.

“This Detective Prins is so slapgat (lazy) he told me I should go get witnesses and he told me Jayden is just one of hundreds of dockets so I went to lodge a complaint against him. We want justice for Jayden.”

Police spokesperson, Siyabulela Malo, says the detective is now being investigated.

“No arrests have been made so far and this office can confirm that a service delivery complaint was registered by the family of the deceased and it is an internal matter that is still under investigation.

“The detective has to give feedback of the progress of the case to the immediate family of the deceased.”

Pupils at Delft Technical High School will hold a funeral procession from the school at 8am on Saturday, and the service will be held at the New Apostolic Church.

Daily Voice