LEAP officers confiscate five firearms in 72 hours

CAPE TOWN: Members of the Law Enforcement Advance Programme (LEAP) have been hard at work and managed to remove five firearms from the streets of Cape Town in three days. According to the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, on Sunday, LEAP officers in Mfuleni stopped and searched a white VW Polo at about 3.30am when they noticed a silver object between the driver’s legs.

The driver was asked to exit the vehicle and the object fell to the ground and was retrieved by officers. he object was identified as a pistol which had a magazine with four live rounds of ammunition loaded. The firearm was seized and the suspect was arrested. On Monday, the same team arrested another suspect who was found in possession of a .38 special revolver and three live rounds of ammunition.

This comes after a female officer approached a vehicle with two occupants and she spotted the driver tossing the revolver out of the vehicle. The suspects, aged 37 and 38, were asked to exit the vehicle and were subsequently arrested and charged at Mfuleni police station. On Monday, officers based in Hanover Park received information from an anonymous source regarding a hidden firearm in a bungalow in Surran Road at about 3pm.

Dyason said the officers followed up on the information and found a Glock 19 firearm with its serial number filed off and a magazine containing 15 live rounds of ammunition in a bag. A male suspect was arrested. In a separate incident on the same day, LEAP officers in Nyanga received information about a firearm being held in a shop in the area. Dyason said upon arrival at the location, officers found a fully loaded Z88 9mm parabellum with its serial number filed off and 15 rounds of ammunition. Two men were arrested and transported to Nyanga police station where they were charged.

On Tuesday, at about 8.30am, officers based in Kraaifontein responded to a crime scene with members of the South African Police Service (SAPS). An attempted murder had taken place in the vicinity of Cypress Crescent. Dyason said it was reported that the LEAP officers noticed a suspicious group of men in close proximity to the scene.