Leap officers search almost 1 000 suspicious people a day

CAPE TOWN - Officers attached to the Western Cape’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) continue to yield success weekly. In the past week, 7 507 suspicious people were searched in crime hot-spot areas, including 1 017 in Nyanga, 894 in Mitchells Plain, 847 in Delft and 812 in Philippi.

A total of 325 houses were searched during operations, which included 41 houses searched in Harare and Philippi and 54 houses in Kraaifontein. Twenty-seven roadblocks were held and a total of 661 vehicles were searched during this time. Officers also conducted 115 inspections at liquor traders.

A total of 116 autonomous operations were conducted by Leap officers while a further 139 operations were conducted. MEC for community safety Albert Fritz said these figures only represent what Leap officers did over a seven-day period. “This means that almost 1 000 suspicious persons are searched every day, 94 vehicles were searched every day and 46 houses were searched every day.

“These are tremendous figures, and they demonstrate the enhancement of visible policing. Remember, the purpose of Leap is not to solve crime and violence; the purpose of Leap is to enhance visible policing,” Fritz said. A total of 115 people were arrested for various crimes, including 67 for possession of drugs and 17 for the possession of a dangerous weapon. The dangerous weapons confiscated included four illegal firearms, seven imitation firearms, 26 live rounds of ammunition, 10 knives, two pangas, a machete and an axe.

Drugs confiscated included 113 full tablets of mandrax, 63 half tablets of mandrax, two quarter tablets and seven crush tablets of mandrax, as well as 114 packets of crystal meth, 12 straws of crystal meth, a packet of unga and 21.66g of heroin. “Every dangerous weapon or unit of drugs confiscated contributed to safer communities. We thank our Leap officers for the work they are doing, and for the difference they are making to our communities. Keep up the good work,” Fritz said. [email protected]