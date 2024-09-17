Legal battle looms over closure of controversial Wilgenhof residence

A legal storm is brewing over the closure of Stellenbosch University's Wilgenhof Residence. In June, SU accepted a panel's recommendation to shut down the res following allegations of initiation-like incidents at the establishment.

In January, IOL reported that “disturbing items” were found in two rooms at Wilgenhof during an audit of the spaces and amenities of the residence. This week, SU said its council decided to close the Wilgenhof residence in its current format and replace it with a reimagined and rejuvenated male residence. "A renewed residence would acknowledge the constructive aspects of Wilgenhof while making a decisive break with the unacceptable and secretive practices of the past," the university said in a statement.

The council said the res will be closed for upgrading next year to comply with the Department of Higher Education and Training's Policy on the Minimum Norms and Standards for Student Housing at Public Universities. "The residence will reopen during 2026 as a male residence. All current Wilgenhof residents who fulfil the academic requirements for re-placement in a residence and wish to stay in SU residences will be placed in other university residences for 2025. During 2025, current Wilgenhof residents will be given the opportunity to apply for placement in 2026 as per the SU residence placement policy," the council stated. The council said a facilitated and student-driven process will be launched, including SU management, a number of elected and other Wilgenhof residents, as well as other male and female student leaders and residence heads, to shape the new reimagined and rejuvenated residence.

"This will encompass its values, constitution, disciplinary code, acceptable practices, and a definitive and deliberate end to unacceptable practices such as the Vleisfees, Nagligte, and other such customs. Internal and external facilitators will capacitate the Division of Student Affairs to guide this process with the intent that outcomes, including the strengthening of management processes and practices, are agreed upon and are applied systemically across all SU residences," SU's council said. It said all current staff supporting and working in Wilgenhof will be deployed to appropriate positions within SU while the outlined process and upgrades are completed and SU will provide the necessary psychosocial support to all affected students and staff throughout this transition. "The university will engage with relevant stakeholders regarding the archive and artefacts as well as any visual redress initiatives that might be appropriate. The name of the residence will be considered, and proposals will be invited in this regard for consideration by SU’s institutional Naming Committee and recommendation to the Council. The Naming Committee will be asked to include consideration of all the names proposed in the submissions that were made to Council in the run-up to its decision," the council added.

"The role played by the Wilgenhof Alumni Association going forward needs to be aligned with that played by other SU Alumni Associations. The rector will report to the council on progress on all of these items," read a statement from the SU council. SU council chairperson, Nicky Newton-King, added that this decision follows the many submissions received regarding the future of Wilgenhof.

"It is clear from the submissions that there are elements of the Wilgenhof culture that are intended to promote wholesome outcomes like independent thinking and camaraderie and which SU should seek to preserve. “At the same time, the Council is clear that there is no space in a modern values-based University for unacceptable and secretive practices, whether disciplinary or otherwise, that are not aligned with SU’s values, Vision 2040, the spirit of its Restitution Statement, and the South African Constitution. These cannot be tolerated or accepted as unique traditions or Wilgenhof’s specific form of community building," she added. The Wilgenhof Alumni Association as well as an association representing students who live at the residence plan to approach the Western Cape High Court, seeking an interdict on the closure.