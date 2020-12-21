Less than 1% of human trafficking victims rescued in SA

Cape Town - Less than 1% of human trafficking victims are rescued in South Africa despite more than half of the population vulnerable to trafficking.

Lack of proper knowledge has been one of the biggest impediments in tackling this problem, said Ruth Dearnley, CEO of Stop the Traffik.

“It must be emphasized that the essence of trafficking is the forced exploitation of individuals by those in the position to exert power over them. More needs to be done.

“Many people still do not know what trafficking is, or do not care. We are working to change that, at every level of society,” Dearnley said.

Although sexual exploitation is often associated with human trafficking, forced labour is the most prevalent form of trafficking in the country, with more than 70% of victims being exploited in this way, with the rest being forced into sexual exploitation.