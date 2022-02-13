Lessons we learned from The Tinder Swindler

Cape Town - By now, most of us have watched The Tinder Swindler. And if you have not watched it, then you probably have seen the memes. If you haven’t watched it nor seen the memes, then you probably need to crawl out from under the rock. The Tinder Swindler is available on Netflix and tells the story of Israeli conman Shimon Hayut (also known as Simon Leviev) who wooed women and swindled his victims out of millions.

But how do you identify the red flags in online dating? Love is a beautiful thing, but it’s also blind. So with Valentine’s Day around the corner, we list red flags for online dating. Are they asking you for money? Let’s exclude the fact that most of us would not give money to a stranger because the debit orders come in faster than you can say ’scammer’. But if someone you've met online asks you for money, this is a huge red flag.

It does not matter who their family is, what restaurants they go to, how nice they seem or how attractive their picture is, no one you've just met should be asking you for money. Better yet, do not divulge personal details. They say "I love you" within days or weeks If someone drops the L-word too soon, they are either a) scamming you, or b) obsessive - neither of which you want to be the receiving end of.

If someone expresses their love for you and seems to focus on feelings and not getting to know you, this is a red flag. Sweet-talk overload Many of us are suckers for sweet words. But if someone you just met is sweet-talking you in an attempt to flatter you, this is often a red flag.