City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for water and waste, Xanthea Limberg has apologised for disruptions to waste collection and water services. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Port Elizabeth - The City of Cape Town councillor for water and waste, Xanthea Limberg, has laid the blame for the lack of service delivery to parts of Khayelitsha at the door of protesters. In an apology for the disruptions, Limberg said in a statement: "The City of Cape Town would like to advise residents of QQ Section, parts of France Barney Molokwane, BM Section and OR Tambo in Khayelitsha that protestors are preventing waste collection and cleansing services.

"Unfortunately disrupting services is a strategy which is frequently used in the run-up to the elections to generate negative sentiment towards the administration," the city's mayoral committee member for water and waste, Xanthea Limberg, said.

She condemned the actions, saying that those worse affected are the very people who live in the communities where the protests happen.

"While we respect the right to protest this should not be done at the expense of others," Limberg said.

The city said it regretted the impact on residents but that it was unable to work in the area under the circumstances.

African News Agency (ANA)