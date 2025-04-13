Limpopo cyclists inspire change as they journey to Cape Town, overcoming challenges

The cyclists who have captured the nation's attention with their efforts to cycle all the way from Limpopo to Cape Town, are close to reaching their destination, and will not even let injury stop them. The young cyclists are Karabo Mokowo from Riba cross in Sekhukhune District aged 21, Mahlakwane Gauta from Ga Mathabathe-Makgoba Capricorn District aged 22, and Ndo Maxwell from Vhembe aged 24.

The three determined cyclists, known as Gauta BMX, have been on a mission to cycle all the way to Cape Town with hopes of inspiring other young people across the country. Their campaign is also dedicated to raising awareness about Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and other social ills affecting South African communities. As they have travelled across the country, they have raised support and collected donations as well.

The cycling team reached Day 12 on Saturday, and have already covered over 1,350 kilometers across six provinces. They are currently in Laingsburg, a Karoo town approximately 350 kilometers from their final destination, Cape Town, after being forced to take some time to rest. A qualified physician assessed Maxwell’s condition, and advised them to rest after he sustained a knee injury. The team said while the initial plan was to arrive in Cape Town on Sunday, 13 April 2025, their target has been momentarily delayed due to the health and wellbeing of the cyclists taking precedence.

Despite the setback, the cyclists remain in high spirits and committed to completing their mission. “This journey has always been about more than just reaching Cape Town. It’s about sending a strong message against Gender-Based Violence and inspiring young people to be part of the change. We are determined to finish what we started, safely and together,” said the team. After a challenging day for the boys of injuries and time delays,while receiving medical care and some physiotherapy. They finally get some rest and care. The trip to Cape Town will commence on Monday (DRs Instruction).We are KarriNation



— Djkarri (@Djkarri__) April 12, 2025 Their journey, undertaken under the banner #BoysfromBurgersfort2CapeTown, continues to draw widespread support from communities, corporates, and individuals across the country, highlighting the power of youth activism in driving social change. Award-winning producer, DJ Karri, who has been alongside the youngsters throughout the journey, said that their trip will commence on Monday after the cyclists have had time to rest. He also mentioned that they have been receiving physiotherapy as well. The trio arrived in Beaufort West Municipality on Friday, and were congratulated by the municipality on their efforts. The Mayor Sias Reynolds and the Speaker Jacob van der Linde welcomed the group at the council chambers.

“The Speaker thanked the group for visiting our town. He said he is extremely proud of them and their initiative. Their message to the youth in town is that everything is possible just follow your dreams. Community members were all excited to see these cyclists and they cheered them as they rode away,” the municipality said. The Lephalale Local Municipality also showed their appreciation and moral support to three brave young men. The municipality said it is backing the initiative, “recognizing its potential to positively impact the youth as one of the cyclists, Maxwell Ndou, who is a resident of Lephalale Town, is part of the campaign”. “In a heartwarming moment the Office of the Mayor, Aaron Mokgetle, arranged a surprise meeting with the three cyclists at Beaufort West in the Western Cape. The highlight of the encounter was reuniting Ndou with his mother, Ms. Takalani Ndou, who joined the cycling campaign to show her support,” they said.

Limpopo Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Funani Jerry Maseko hailed the cyclists as "true ambassadors of hope and resilience," when they left, adding that their journey demonstrates the power of sport to unite, uplift and motivate young people. "These young cyclists are not only challenging themselves physically, but they are also carrying the dreams of a generation. Their journey is a reminder to our youth that nothing is impossible if you believe, prepare, and persevere," said Maseko.