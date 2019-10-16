Listeriosis: A practical guide to avoid spreading the killer bacterium









Ensure that all foods are cooked thoroughly to kill bacteria. Picture: Pixabay Practicing proper hygiene and observing food safety protocols are essential to help prevent the spread of the deadly listeriosis outbreak which last year claimed the lives of 180 South Africans.

last week the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said since the announcement of the end of the outbreak in September last year, 87 laboratory confirmed cases have been reported in the country. Of these cases, 23

Emergency medical care provider ER24 has a practical list of information to help the public safeguard themselves against infection.





The people most at risk from contracting listeriosis are:

Pregnant women

Neonates (first 28 days of life)

Very young infants

Elderly persons > 65 years of age

And anyone with a weakened immune system (due to HIV infection, cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease, etc.)





If you fall into the high risk groups above you should:

Avoid consuming dairy products made of unpasteurised milk; deli meats and ready-to-eat meat products such as sausages, hams, patés and meat spreads, as well as cold-smoked seafood (such as smoked salmon);

Read and carefully follow the shelf life period and storage temperatures indicated on the product label.





Five food safety tips to prevent the spreading of listeriosis:





1. Wash your hands

Wash your hands before handling food and during food preparation

Wash your hands after going to the toilet

Wash and sanitise all surfaces and equipment used for food preparation

Protect kitchen areas and food from insects, pests and animals





2. Separate raw and cooked food

Separate raw meat, poultry and seafood from other foods

Use separate equipment and utensils such as knives and cutting boards for handling raw foods

Store food in containers to avoid contact between raw and prepared foods





3. Cook food thoroughly

Cook food thoroughly, especially meat, poultry, eggs and seafood.

Bring foods like soups and stews to boil. For meat and poultry, make sure that juices are clear





4. Keep food at safe temperatures

Do not leave cooked food at room temperature for more than 2 hours

Refrigerate promptly all cooked and perishable food

Keep cooked food hot prior to serving

Do not store food too long, even in the refrigerator

Do not thaw frozen food at room temperature





5. Use safe water and raw materials

Use safe water or treat it to make it safe

Select fresh and wholesome foods

Choose foods processed for safety, such as pasteurised milk

Wash fruits and vegetables, especially if eaten raw

Do not use food beyond its expiry date





Symptoms are usually mild and may include fever, myalgia (pain in a muscle or group of muscles), malaise and sometimes nausea or diarrhoea. In at-risk patients, spread of infection to the nervous system can cause meningitis leading to headaches, confusion, stiff neck, loss of balance or convulsions. Bacteraemia may also occur.





If you experience any of the symptoms contact your doctor or visit your nearest clinic or emergency centre immediately.



