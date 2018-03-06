The City of Cape Town said they will assist with the recall of products following the identification of the source of the listeriosis outbreak. Picture: Cindy Waxa/ANA

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town on Tuesday said its environmental health practitioners will assist with the recall of products following national government’s announcement that the source of the listeriosis outbreak has been identified.

On Sunday, the ministry of health announced a breakthrough in the listeriosis outbreak that has killed some 180 people since January 2017, identifying cold meat products like polony, viennas and other processed meats from certain manufacturers as the source of the listeriosis outbreak.

According to mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, the City’s environmental health practitioners will visit smaller outlets to establish if they are aware of the recall and to record volumes of product being kept on site.

“This information can then be used to aid the recall and ensure that the identified products are removed from the shelves. City health will also visit fast food outlets and other food traders and will continue with its education and awareness campaign around personal hygiene, food safety and other risks to human health,” said Smith in a statement.

Investigations have identified the Enterprise production plant in Polokwane as a source of the outbreak while products from the Enterprise processing plant in Gauteng and the Rainbow Chickens processing plant in Sasolburg have also been recalled as part of measures.

