LIVE BLOG: Archbishop Desmond Tutu's body lies in state at St George's Cathedral

WATCH: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s body arrives at St George’s Cathedral The body of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu arrived – as per his wishes – in a simple pine coffin at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday, where his body will lie in state for the two days.

Several roads around the cathedral were closed as his cortege snaked its way from Hertzog Boulevard towards Adderley Street into Wale Street. Tutu’s family were the first to pay their respects to him after his body was moved into the church. Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday.

– LIVE FEED: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu body lies in state as mourners pay their last respects

Hundreds of South Africans are expected to pay their respects to him in the coming days as his body lies in state.

A musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town said farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop. The colourful interfaith service at City Hall to Tutu, who died at the weekend, was attended by family members and politicians, and peaked with a rendition of the 1980 chart-topper "Paradise Road". The hit, which became an unofficial anthem for the struggle against apartheid, was emotionally performed by bare-footed South African singer Zolani Mahola.

Tutu died peacefully at a care centre on Sunday, just three months after his 90th birthday, prompting tributes to pour in from around the world. Ahead of his funeral on Saturday numerous events are being held across South Africa to remember the apartheid foe and stalwart of the liberation struggle, who was also an outspoken critic of human rights abuses across the world. Read the full story here.

Category 1 funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu The late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa with a category one special funeral set to take place on Saturday – New Year's Day. Tutu died on Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90.

The office of the Presidency announced the category one funeral will take place on January 1 at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. A state funeral of this kind usually involves displays by the SANDF, but according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, the late Arch did not want any display. “In recognition of the late Archbishop Emeritus’ distinguished life and invaluable contribution to the nation, President Ramaphosa has designated the late leader’s funeral as a Special Official Funeral – Category 1.