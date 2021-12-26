LIVE BLOG: Late Archbishop Desmond Tutu – anti-apartheid hero who never stopped fighting for the “Rainbow Nation”

Cape Town – Beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, aged 90, passed away in Cape Town on Sunday. “Like falling in love” is how Archbishop Desmond Tutu described voting in South Africa’s first democratic election in 1994, a remark that captured both his puckish humour and his profound emotions after decades fighting apartheid.

Desmond Mpilo Tutu, the Nobel Peace laureate whose moral might permeated South African society during apartheid’s darkest hours and into the unchartered territory of new democracy, died on Sunday. He was 90. The outspoken Tutu was considered the nation’s conscience by both black and white, an enduring testament to his faith and spirit of reconciliation in a divided nation. Read the full story here.

– Acting chairperson of the Archbishop Tutu IP Trust, Dr Mamphela Ramphele, said the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was saddened that South Africa was not healed. At a press conference in Cape Town on Sunday morning, she paid tribute to the world-renowned peace icon. Video: Tarryn-Leigh Solomons. What I learned photographing the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu

My earliest memories of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu are from newspaper clippings and video recordings of foreign news bulletins smuggled into South Africa by dissenters to evade censorship. As an activist allied to the African National Congress, the archbishop was banned from the heavily policed media of the white minority government. In the smuggled tapes, I would see the archbishop looking regal in his mauve robes praying at the funerals of activists and protesters killed by apartheid police, or pleading with people to end the violence.

As a young woman during this tumultuous time in my country, I saw him as a man of God fighting for our freedom, a man pleading with the world to end apartheid, an elder we hoped could one day help restore peace – even if we weren't always that confident it would ever happen.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's legacy will live on - Ryland Fisher There is a certain irony in Archbishop Desmond Tutu choosing his last day on earth to be 26 December 2021 – the Day of Goodwill in South Africa and a day after the world celebrated the birth of Jesus Christ. I use the word "choosing" because I know that, over the past few months, he had basically prepared his family and everyone around him for his final day. Everyone knew he would be going soon; it was only a matter of when. The cancer which he had been battling for many years was eating away at his body and it must have been sad for his family to see someone who was so strong being so weak in his final days.

Irony has always been a strong part of Desmond Tutu's life. Even during the days of apartheid, while he was in the forefront of the struggle, there were some young comrades, including myself, who felt that he might have been too soft on the proponents of apartheid. There were many others, including conservatives in the church, who felt that he was too outspoken against apartheid.

Desmond Tutu stood for all that was the best of us as a nation: SA Rugby pays tribute to The Arch SA Rugby joined the global chorus of tributes being paid to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who has passed away at the age of 90 on Sunday. The Nobel laureate was a much-loved and admired campaigner on numerous causes throughout his life – most notably in the struggle against apartheid – who went on to become a powerful voice for reconciliation in post-apartheid South Africa.

Tutu – familiarly known as "the Arch" – coined the phrase "Rainbow Nation" to describe SA's diversity and remained an outspoken watchdog against social injustice from wherever it emanated. "We have lost another giant and our country is immensely the poorer for it," said Mark Alexander, president of the SA Rugby Union.

– Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s moral compass Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved “Rainbow Nation”… He was never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever its creed or colour.

A tireless activist, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his relentless protesting of white minority rule in his country. "The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans, who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement.

– Remembering Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu: 10 quotes and images of his life Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, who was a Nobel Peace Laureate and played a key role-player in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, passed away on Sunday, aged 90.

The Arch, as he was fondly known, has been remembered and his legacy celebrated by many, as they reflect on his life. In memory of Desmond Tutu's legacy, we've compiled 10 pictures and quotes to celebrate the beloved icon.

– ‘The world has lost a giant’ – tributes stream in for Desmond Tutu Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away in Cape Town, aged 90, on Sunday.

In recent years he was hospitalised on several occasions to treat infections associated with his treatment for prostate cancer. Tributes continue to pour in for the beloved human rights activist, who famously broke down in tears during South Africa’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearings, which distressing personal experiences of death and torture under the previous apartheid regime were recounted in the mid-nineties. Ugandan politician and opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu also known as “Bobi Wine”, said the news of the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was very sad.

"A giant has fallen. We thank God for his life a purposeful life, truly lived in the service of humanity. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to all people world-over who were touched by his life and ministry."

Brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker and a dear friend- Tributes pour in for The Arch Tributes from across the globe have been pouring in for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu who died on Sunday morning in Cape Town. He was 90 years old.

Among them is Richard Branson who wrote: "I'm so sad that Archbishop Tutu has passed away – the world has lost a giant. He was a brave leader, a mischievous delight, a profound thinker, and a dear friend."

The day 'Gafant' was born on the day of The Arch's 78th birthday Being appointed editor of the fine institution that is the Cape Argus is a big deal. Especially for one aged 31. I realised just how big it was when Pick 'n Pay founder Raymond Ackerman sent me a personal letter of congratulations in 2009 and the Mayor of Cape Town sent me a text with well wishes. A few months into the tenure though I realised just how big this role was. It was October 7, 2009, to be exact and I was fortunate to spend his 78th birthday with a global icon. I was to speak at an event where our dear Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu would be launching a children's book called God's Children. The Cape Argus had partnered with the Arch for the launch and had pledged to purchase 100 copies to donate to children.

It proved to be an awkward moment – not least because of my choice of suit for the day. Apart from being ill-fitting, it was an in-between colour; neither blue nor green.

The 'opstoker' apartheid couldn't contain, Patricia de Lille remembers Archbishop Desmond Tutu The apartheid regime knew what to do with people it regarded as "opstokers" (instigators). It bristled with the weaponry to subdue them. Intimidation, banning, banishment, arrest, assault, torture, imprisonment and murder, among them. Together with the cold-heartedness to use them without hesitation. But in Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Mpilo Tutu, it encountered an "opstoker" it couldn't contain. They couldn't contain him because despite the brutal imposition of a rigid racial hierarchy, which should have kept him in his place, he lived his life at a higher level of humanity than they did.

Read the full story here. – Key dates in the life of South African cleric and activist Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away in Cape Town on Sunday, aged 90. Here is a timeline of key dates in Desmond Tutu's life. –

– Proteas and India pay tribute to anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu in first Test India won the toss and decided to bat in the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

The South Africa team wore black armbands in honour of anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, who died on Sunday aged 90. Both teams also held a minute's silence.

– Desmond Tutu: We mourn the passing of the greatest Capetonian, says Cape Town mayor City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has said that it is with great sadness that we bid farewell to the beloved Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, a man whose life was a living blessing to us all.

"The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans, who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement. "Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism, who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead."

– ‘SA and the world have lost one of the great spirits and moral giants of our age,’ says Tutu Legacy Foundation The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said South Africa and the world have lost one of the great spirits and moral giants of our age.

According to a statement issued by the foundation, Tutu was a living embodiment of faith in action, speaking boldly against racism, injustice, corruption, and oppression, not just in apartheid South Africa but wherever in the world he saw wrongdoing, especially when it impacted the most vulnerable and voiceless in society. "While Tutu was first and always an Anglican priest who made no secret of his deep dependence on the inner life of disciplined prayer, his faith burst the confines of denomination and religion, joyfully embracing all who shared his passion for justice and love. People of all faiths and no faith together christened him fondly as simply 'The Arch'," said the foundation's chairperson Niclas Kjellström-Matseke.

– WATCH: May Desmond Tutu rest in peace and rise in glory, says Archbishop Thabo Makgoba The Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Rev Dr Thabo Makgoba has said that while we mourn the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, we must also celebrate his life.

Makgoba made the remarks after the news of the death of the 1984 Nobel Peace laureate, Desmond Mpilo Tutu, 90, broke on Sunday morning. "On behalf of the Anglican Church of Southern Africa, the whole faith community, and – I make bold to say – on behalf of millions across South Africa, Africa and the world, I extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Nomalizo Leah, to his son, Trevor Tamsanqa, and to his daughters, Thandeka, Nontombi and Mpho, and all of their families. "While we mourn his passing, as Christians and people of faith we must also celebrate the life of a deeply spiritual person whose alpha and omega – his starting point and his ending point – was his relationship with our Creator," said Makgoba.

Read the full story here. – Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passes away

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu passed away in Cape Town, aged 90, on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. “The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans, who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa said in a statement. “Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism, who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”