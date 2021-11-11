LIVE BLOG: SA’s last apartheid president FW de Klerk has died

WATCH: Former president FW de Klerk’s last scandal caused a stir Former president FW de Klerk, who died on Thursday, saw his last controversy in 2020 when he commented that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

He received severe criticism from political parties and NGOs for his remarks. During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address in February last year, the EFF called for the former president to be kicked out of Parliament, but then National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise refused to give in to the demands of the red berets, stating that De Klerk had been invited by Parliament to attend. De Klerk then in an SABC interview remarked that apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

– A hearse leaving with the body of former president FW De Klerk from his home in Fresnaye in Sea Point.

The FW de Klerk Foundation has confirmed that South Africa's last apartheid president, FW de Klerk has died. He was 85 years old. De Klerk had been earlier this year diagnosed with mesothelioma - "a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs", the FW de Klerk Foundation said



– Cape Town - Former president FW de Klerk lost his battle with cancer on Thursday morning. The FW de Klerk Foundation confirmed that De Klerk, 85, died at his home in Fresnaye after he struggled against cancer.

“It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former president FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer. “Mr De Klerk was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan, and his grandchildren. “The family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements,” the statement read.

De Klerk succeeded PW Botha, having served as president of the republic from September 1989 until May 1994. His biography reads that under his leadership, apartheid was dismantled, and he initiated and presided over the inclusive negotiations that led to the adoption of South Africa’s first fully democratic Constitution in December 1993. In the same year, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize alongside Nelson Mandela.

Prior to his political journey, he attended the Potchefstroom University for Christian Higher Education and graduated in 1958 with BA and LLB degrees (cum laude). De Klerk moved on to join a law firm in Vereeniging that he helped to develop into one of the leading law firms outside South Africa’s major metropolitan areas. He was actively involved in community and student affairs and was subsequently offered the Chair of Administrative Law at Potchefstroom University. He declined this offer to enter into politics.