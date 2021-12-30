LIVE BLOG: The Arch never missed a Soweto Derby, former PSL chair says

The Arch never missed a Soweto Derby, former PSL chair says Secretary-general of the South African Interfaith Council Ashwin Trikamjee said on Thursday that the late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu loved soccer and would never miss the Soweto Derby, between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Trikamjee, who was the former chairperson of the National Soccer League (now the PSL), was speaking during a virtual tribute during an interfaith memorial service held in honour of Tutu, at the St Albans Martyr Cathedral, in Tshwane. The service featured readings from all walks of faith, with the main sermon delivered by Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, general secretary of the South African Council of Churches (SACC). The Vatican’s Nuncio Archbishop Peter Wells delivered a tribute on behalf of the head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis.

Tutu's grandchildren also paid tribute to him, by reading the preamble to the South African Constitution.

Picture: Mayibongwe Maqhina/IOL Politics Western Cape provincial legislature Speaker Masizole Mnqasela on Thursday said the provincial Parliament will look at various measures to ensure there was a lasting legacy for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

“We don’t want to have a knee-jerk reaction. His death has just occurred,” Mnqasela said. “What we need to do is to have a lasting legacy and a symbol that will truly emulate the life of the giant of his stature. That is something as Parliament we are to look at,” he said. Mnqasela was among the those who visited Tutu’s Milnerton home, where they were received by the Arch’s daughter, Mpho, who accompanied them to the house to meet her mother and Tutu's widow Leah Tutu and other family members.

Scores of mourners from various churches came to pay tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu at an open field where his family home in Matlosana, Klerksdorp was once built.

Proceedings began with a wreath-laying ceremony conducted by North West Premier Bushy Maape alongside Matlosana Municipality mayor James Tsolela. Those in attendance also planted trees. The field in the area is set to be developed into a Heritage Site in Tutu's honour. South African Council of Churches Chairperson and Diocese of the Klerksdorp Bishop Victor Phalana said the event was held to remember Tutu's contribution to building a non-racial South Africa.

A memorial service for the late Archbishop Emeritus #DesmondTutu gets under way at the Cathedral of St Mary in the Johannesburg inner city. Video: Itumeleng English / @AfriNewsAgency @IOL #Memorial #DesmondTutumemorial pic.twitter.com/z3GS2HaeQN — IOL Politics (@IOLPolitics) December 30, 2021 Showers of blessings for Cape Town as Tutu viewing gets under way Despite a one-hour delay in viewing the closed coffin of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, mourners waited patiently to pay their final respects to the global icon at the St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday morning.

The peaceful wait displayed by the crowd resonated with the qualities Tutu stood for which included love and peace, among others. The hearse was expected to arrive between 7am and 7.30am but only arrived after 8am. Mourners jumped out of the line to bear witness to the arrival of Tutu’s coffin at the Cathedral.

The Arch has previously emphasised his desire to have a simple funeral, and his desire was clearly displayed by the coffin - a box with a simple raw oak wood finish. While queuing, gentle trickles of rain started emerging, like showers of blessings. Some mourners began gathering in the area at 6am.

A memorial service for the late Archbishop #DesmondTutu is held in Matlosana. Bishops from various churches were present as an open field was dedicated for development in Tutu's name.

The body of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu arrived – as per his wishes – in a simple pine coffin at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on Thursday, where his body will lie in state for the two days. Several roads around the cathedral were closed as his cortege snaked its way from Hertzog Boulevard towards Adderley Street into Wale Street. Tutu’s family were the first to pay their respects to him after his body was moved into the church.

Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday.

LIVE FEED: Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu body lies in state as mourners pay their last respects The body of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will lie in state at Cape Town’s St George’s Cathedral for two days from Thursday where thousands of mourners are expected to pay their last respects. Earlier in the day, his body was carried into his beloved church in a simple pine coffin by members of the clergy.

Tutu died in Cape Town on Sunday. Hundreds of South Africans are expected to pay their respects to him in the coming days as his body lies in state.

North West Premier Bushy Maape and Matlosana Municipality Mayor James Tsolela at a ceremony to honour Archbishop Desmond Tutu in Matlosana.

#RIPDesmondTutu

Read more here: https://t.co/A5VfNYIhma pic.twitter.com/p9405nLRM3 — IOL News (@IOL) December 30, 2021 Mourners came out in their numbers to pay their final respects to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

#RIPDesmondTutu

Read more here: https://t.co/A5VfNYIhma pic.twitter.com/0O5VxgMwDR — IOL News (@IOL) December 30, 2021 Cape Town bids farewell to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu in colourful, musical tribute A musical memorial to South Africa's revered anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu had a rabbi and a monk dancing in their seats on Wednesday as Cape Town said farewell to its first black Anglican Archbishop. The colourful interfaith service at City Hall to Tutu, who died at the weekend, was attended by family members and politicians, and peaked with a rendition of the 1980 chart-topper "Paradise Road".

The hit, which became an unofficial anthem for the struggle against apartheid, was emotionally performed by bare-footed South African singer Zolani Mahola. Tutu died peacefully at a care centre on Sunday, just three months after his 90th birthday, prompting tributes to pour in from around the world. Ahead of his funeral on Saturday numerous events are being held across South Africa to remember the apartheid foe and stalwart of the liberation struggle, who was also an outspoken critic of human rights abuses across the world.

Read the full story here. Category 1 funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu The late Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu has been honoured by President Cyril Ramaphosa with a category one special funeral set to take place on Saturday – New Year's Day.

Tutu died on Sunday in Cape Town. He was 90. The office of the Presidency announced the category one funeral will take place on January 1 at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. A state funeral of this kind usually involves displays by the SANDF, but according to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, the late Arch did not want any display.