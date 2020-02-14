Ambassador of China to South Africa, Lin Songtian. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA)



Cape Town - China's ambassador in South Africa, His Excellency Lin Songtian, is hosting a media briefing in Cape Town on Friday to update the South African public on the latest situation and progress being made in China to fight the novel coronavirus which has already claimed more than 1 100 lives.

The Ambassador will also outline how China and South Africa have so far worked hand in hand to prevent the virus from entering South Africa.





The virus, which was this week named Covid-19 by the World Health Organisation, has the Chinese city of Wuhan, were the outbreak originated locked down and thousands of residents stranded.