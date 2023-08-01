Load shedding is slowly killing your appliances. This is how you can protect them

As experts believe that load shedding will be the bane of our existence for a few more years and Eskom is burning more diesel to maintain lower stages of load shedding, we should do what we can to save our appliances, as load shedding wreaks havoc on the circuits. Repairs and replacements can easily cost you thousands if you are not vigilant about appliances during and after load shedding. We list several ways to prevent long-term damage to appliances.

Unplug everything before load shedding Yes, unplugging all appliances and electronics is time-consuming, and there are a billion things you would rather do, but spending 10 minutes unplugging everything before your power is scheduled to go off is well worth it. It is not only the safest option but also the cheapest, and it guarantees 100% power surge protection.

Install alternative power supplies If you have the means, installing an alternative power supply, such as a generator or inverter, can be highly effective in keeping your equipment up and running during the dreaded load shedding. But with all good things in life, there is a catch. If you opt to go this route, make sure it is installed by a qualified electrician and that they receive the necessary certificate of compliance.

Alternative power supplies must comply with safety guidelines and be correctly connected to your power supply, as you cannot just plug a generator into a house plug and call it a day. Invest in a UPS With hybrid and work-from-home models still in place, UPS systems are an ideal way to protect valuable appliances.

If you are working, it can provide you with enough time to save your progress and shut your equipment down safely. Use surge protectors and adapters Surge protectors and plug adapters for mainboards are extremely useful, especially for devices such as computers and television sets. You can install surge protectors yourself, but a certified electrician should install any protectors on your distribution boards.

Buy power strips for extra protection Surge protectors, UPSs, and alternative power supplies are great and all, but it’s also worth looking into a surge-protected power strip. These power strips have a built-in surge protector as well as a fuse designed to fail if a voltage spike occurs.